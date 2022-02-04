GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The man accused of hitting and killing Greenville County Schools teacher Carli Brewer Soukup while she was biking on the Swamp Rabbit Trail remains in jail after a bond hearing Friday.

Mantavious McMorris is facing a hit-and-run causing death charge after troopers say he hit Carli with a truck near the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and Pinsley Circle, then fled.

With a picture of Carli in hand, her family got to speak to McMorris directly at this bond hearing.

"She was the best girl I've ever met. I was lucky to have that, for any amount of time," said Carli's Husband Ryan Soukup.

The grief for the family, still as raw today as when she was killed on June 6, 2021.

"This stage of our sorrow, you're angry. There's anger that you're not going to have the life back that you knew, there's nothing that's going to bring her back," explained Carli's Mom Wanda Brewer Ickes.

McMorris stood in front a circuit court judge virtually for a bond hearing.

His attorney arguing that he does not pose a flight risk or a threat to the public.

"We're not here to try the case but assuming for just a moment that he did do this, this was an accident there was no intent," said McMorris' attorney.

The solicitor's office arguing that because of McMorris' prior criminal history and the fact that he was out on bond just days before this incident happened, that he should remain in jail.

The judge ultimately denied bond for McMorris.

"The fact that he was out on bond from a matter that happened two days before, I'm going to deny the bond," he said.

The ruling, a positive note in a dark situation for Carli's family.

"It's a bit of relief, if not for myself at least knowing that my pain might not be someone else's," said Soukup.

While she has been gone for nearly eight months now, Carli's mom says he is still ever present in her life.

But that their family will never be completely whole again.

"I look at her picture every day and I just say I want you back," said Brewer Ickes.

A fundraising campaign in Carli's honor named Carli's Legacy has been started.

The purpose is to create heightened safety measures around the Swamp Rabbit Trail, as well as help provide counseling for Greenville County Schools students in times of need.