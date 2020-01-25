SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a chase this week lead them to arrest a man for weed-related charges, but more evidence lead him to be charged with murder and armed robbery.
The chase happened on January 21, 2020. According to SCSO, 28-year-old Troy Dashaun Braxton lead several deputies in the gang unit on a chase near John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Southport Road. The car he was driving at the time had a plate that didn't match the car. However, deputies say Braxton refused to pull over until the chase reached city limits. He stopped the car and ran, but was apprehended and arrested without incident.
Initially, SCSO charged him with driving under suspension - 2nd offense, failure to stop, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. But once they looked through the car and interviewed Braxton, deputies say they were able to load up more charges against him.
According to SCSO, Braxton was responsible for the armed robbery of The Donnette Bar & Grill on January 1, located on Asheville Highway. Here, deputies say he robbed the restaurant along with three of its customers.
SCSO then said they were able to pin Braxton for a more recent murder at an apartment complex in Boiling Springs. They say Braxton shot Juan Booker on January 10 in the stairwell of the Promenade Apartments. Booker was taken to a hospital, but passed away.
Further, Braxton had warrants for violating his probation in Union County, and he now has a hold placed on him. He's been booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is expected to face a bond court hearing on Saturday, January 25 at 2 p.m.
Warrants sent to media by SCSO show Braxton took cash from The Donnette, cell phones from two victims, and a purse all at gunpoint from the three victims. Warrants regarding Booker's murder also indicate Braxton stole from Booker during the shooting.
Braxton's full list of charges are as follows:
- Four counts of armed robbery
- One count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- One count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- One count of armed robbery
- One count of murder
- One count of blue light violation, first offense
- One count of driving while under suspension, second offense
- Additional holds for violating probation from Union County
Braxton appeared before a judge Saturday morning in Spartanburg County where he was denied bond.
