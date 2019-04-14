SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies had been searching for Adrian Dejuan McClintock, 41, since June 26, 2018, after he was accused of killing his wife Temisha Lachelle Collier.

McClinktock, originally from Spartanburg, was caught on the run in Maryland in April of 2019.

McClintock was charged with the murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting of his wife. 

Since his capture, he has been extradited to Spartanburg County. 

Adrian McClinctock was denied bond by Spartanburg County on Sunday, April 14th.

