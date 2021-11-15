GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Greenville Monday morning has been identified, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Oscar Rene Martinez Munoz, 49, is charged with three-counts of attempted murder, according to the Office.
A Greenville County deputy was shot and two other deputies were shot at just before 1 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Hammett Street and Victor Street, according to the Office.
The Office said they were patrolling a site under construction on foot when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. Soon after, a deputy was shot and the suspect and deputies exchanged fire, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
We're told a deputy was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital, however they are expected to recover.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said, “We do have a suspect in custody but we don’t have any charges yet. This is obviously still a very active investigation. [There's] a lot of information to come and we will get that to you as soon as we get it."
Munoz was denied bond on all charges during a hearing on Monday.
We're told the SLED will also be investigating, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.
