Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man charged in the death of Leonna Wright faced a judge this morning and was denied bond.
Wright is the one-year-old who tragically went missing from Pendleton back in 2015.
Travis Jones appeared virtually for a circuit court hearing at 10 a.m. He’s charged with Murder/Homicide by child abuse. Deputies announced they arrested and charged him and his brother Donnie Jones in July.
At that time a bond court judge noted Travis would be denied bond for that homicide charge. Travis has maintained he and his brother’s innocence.
On Tuesday, Travis Jones was granted no bond in circuit court.
This all comes after one-year-old Leonna went missing June 2015 from the Edgewood Square apartments in Pendleton. Investigators say Travis, her mother's boyfriend, was watching Leonna while her mother was away. Records show the offense date for his homicide charge was the same day Leonna went missing.
The brother, Donnie Jones, was charged with destruction or desecration of human remains. A judge issued him a $10,000 surety bond in July. Arrest warrants say Donnie removed Leonna's body from the apartment "with intentions to destroy or damage the remains of the 1-year-old infant child." According to the Department of Corrections, Donnie was released from jail on his previous charges August 8.
A judge noted at Travis Jones' bond hearing in July that the trial may not begin for another two years with other cases backed up in part due to the pandemic.
