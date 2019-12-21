PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect connected to the death of a teen found shot inside a car was denied bond on Saturday, charged with armed robbery, murder and criminal conspiracy.
Multiple deputies were seen near Mansion Circle along with ambulances around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. It was then confirmed that the Greenville County Coroner's Office was en route to investigate shortly after.
According to the coroner's office, 15-year-old Kerolos Mina Zaky of Oak Street in Spartanburg, was found shot to death on Mansion Circle in Greenville.
The coroner's office says Zanky was pronounced dead on scene by Greenville County EMS around 7:50 p.m.
An autopsy was performed on Friday and coroner Jeff Fowler says the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Deputies later identified a suspect, 18-year-old Jamazzeo Dequan Glover, and arrested him in connection with the incident. GCSO says robbery was the motive.
Glover has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy. On Saturday, December 21, a judge denied Glover bond.
The incident is under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
