ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - We now know the name of a suspect accused in the shooting death of an Anderson teen.
Friday morning, Christopher Armstrong, went through an Anderson County bond court and the judge confirmed that Armstrong was charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jerzie Unique Dejohnz Smith.
Armstrong's bond was denied at his 10:00 a.m. hearing on Friday. He has been charged with both murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to Anderson PD chief Jim Stewart, the shooting at the Stop-A-Minit gas station on E. River Street unfolded just before 6 p.m. The victim was reportedly shot in the chest according to Stewart. We're also told the shooting happened inside the store.
On Thursday, Stewart confirmed a suspect, later identified as Smith, was arrested near the scene of the incident, and the investigation into a motive is underway.
Thursday evening, the Anderson County Coroner's Office identified Smith as the victim and confirmed he was shot in the chest.
The investigation is ongoing, and the coroner has ruled the manner of death as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
FOX Carolina is working to get more updates as they become available. Stay tuned for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.