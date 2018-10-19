SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police said Friday one suspect is in custody and another has turned himself in following a shooting at a Spartanburg restaurant.
The Spartanburg Police Department said officers responded to the Cook Out on John B. White Sr. Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 to reports of shots fired.
According to officers, the incident occurred in the parking lot and the suspect(s) never entered the building. Police believe the shooting began after a fight in the parking lot.
Two males and one female victim were transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional. Additional victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds who where transported by a personal vehicle.
Police said the ages of the victims range from 16 to 24-years-old. None of those wounded suffered life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.
Three vehicles were also damaged in the incident, officers said.
According to police, the majority of the victims were innocent bystanders. Some of the victims are students from either Dorman High School or Spartanburg High School, officers said.
ONE VICTIM SHOT IN ANKLE
On Monday, FOX Carolina's Alexa Rodriguez spoke to Kaden Vaughn, a Dorman High School senior who was injured in the shooting.
Vaughn was struck in his ankle and his arm was grazed in the shooting.
"We heard shots and I remember getting hit," Vaughn said. It felt like a rock hit me. Like, I didn't want to believe I got shot, at first, and then I got grazed in the arm and it went straight through my cup."
Vaughn said he was about to leave the restaurant with another Dorman student, who was also hurt, when the shooting broke out.
Vaughn said they went to the restaurant for a meal after the Byrnes vs. Dorman football game.
"Before I could even get down to the parking lot, we just heard shots and everyone started running. I kind of went down at first to like, feel my leg. I was like, this is going to be a nasty bruise when I wake up. I ran to my truck. All of a sudden, I look down and there was a hole in my pant leg and I pulled my pants up and there was blood everywhere," Vaughn said.
"There was still shots going off when I got in the truck so I didn't want to stay. I wasn't about to wait for nobody so I just tried to drive myself home. I remember, my right foot kind of gave out on me halfway home so I had to drive home left footed then I got home and my parents rushed me to the ER," the teen added.
Vaughn said doctors discovered "two big holes" in his ankle when he got to the ER.
"It went clean through and left some holes, but thankfully it didn't hit the bone or tear anything major," Vaughn said.
POLICE NAME SUSPECTS
On Thursday police named three suspects accused of opening fire after a fight erupted in the restaurant parking lot. The suspects are 16 and 18 years old.
Police said Fredrick Lee Smith Jackson, 18, of Magness Drive was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon under age, and five counts of assault/attempted murder.
Police said warrants have also been signed for Trevor Lamont Gist, 18, of Arkwright, and Jarcoby Tramon Geter, 16, of High Street. On Friday, Geter turned himself in to the Spartanburg County Warrant Office.
Gist was charged with possession of a stolen weapon, and accessory after the fact to commit murder.
Geter was charged with possession of a weapon under age, possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault/attempted murder.
Jackson went before a judge Friday and was denied bond.
During the hearing, the solicitor's office said the suspect was part of a gang and fired five shots.
Jackson's father spoke to FOX Carolina after the bond hearing. He said he doesn't believe his son was involved and said he is not a gang member.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.