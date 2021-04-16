Board of Edu. suspends teaching certificate for former Upstate teacher, reality show winner charged in child's homicide
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Simpsonville police said they arrested a couple connected t…
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man charged in the death of his three-year-old foster child will go before a judge Friday morning.
34-year-old Jerry Robinson and his wife Ariel Robinson, 29, are both charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of Victoria Rose Smith.
Authorities said little Victoria passed away less than a week before an adoption hearing. The coroner's office said she had bruises all over her body.
Ariel Robinson initially claimed she performed the Heimlich after Victoria drank too much water and was choking but later, Jerry gave a different story revealing that the bruises found on Victoria's body were from a belt that Ariel beat the child with.
The bond hearing for Jerry Robinson is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Ariel Robinson was denied in February.
More news: Bond hearing reveals what 'Worst Cooks in America' winner claimed led to 3-year-old foster child's death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.