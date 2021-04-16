GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man charged in the death of his three-year-old foster child will go before a judge Friday morning.

34-year-old Jerry Robinson and his wife Ariel Robinson, 29, are both charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of Victoria Rose Smith.

Authorities said little Victoria passed away less than a week before an adoption hearing. The coroner's office said she had bruises all over her body.

Ariel Robinson initially claimed she performed the Heimlich after Victoria drank too much water and was choking but later, Jerry gave a different story revealing that the bruises found on Victoria's body were from a belt that Ariel beat the child with.

The bond hearing for Jerry Robinson is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Ariel Robinson was denied in February.

