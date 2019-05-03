Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The bond hearing for two men accused in the shooting deaths of a pregnant woman and a man in Anderson got heated Friday afternoon as two grieving families faced the suspects in bond court.
Anderson Police said the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on Williamston Road in Anderson
Charlie Boseman with the coroner's office confirmed the deaths involved a man and woman at Fairview Garden Apartments in Anderson. Boseman has confirmed that both of those victims were shot.
THE FEMALE VICTIM WAS PREGNANT
Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson identified the victims as Margaret Danielle Blanding, 18, and Ezquiel Estrich, 23. Estrich lived at the apartment complex.
Simpson said an autopsy revealed Blanding was pregnant.
The causes of death for both victims were gunshot wounds and both deaths were ruled homicides.
SUSPECTS ARRESTED AFTER CHASE INTO GEORGIA
Police say when they were arriving on scene, officers noticed a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed. At that time, officers attempted to stop the vehicle who they say refused to stop and a chase began.
Police pursued the vehicle until it crossed into Hart County Georgia at which time officers say the Hart County Sheriff's Office took over the pursuit.
According to Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland the city of Anderson requested assistance around 1:30 a.m. in the chase. Cleveland says he was involved in the pursuit himself, and the chase reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
Sheriff Cleveland said the suspects tossed a gun out of their car near the dam close to the state line. The suspects eventually stopped for deputies in the town of Goldmine and complied with law enforcement's commands to surrender.
The sheriff's office say both suspects were taken into custody and turned over to Anderson City Police.
Hart County has charges pending but says they won't charge the suspects until police in Anderson have completed their homicide investigation.
Anderson police confirmed Friday afternoon that the two suspects from the chase were the same suspects in the deadly shooting.
Police identified the suspects as Brandon Cullins and Demetrius Mark.
According to Anderson City Jail records, Cullins is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Mark is charged with accessory after the fact to felony.
HEATED BOND HEARING
The suspect's bond hearing got heated when Estrich's stepfather lunged toward the suspect from the gallery, cursed at the suspects, and had to be removed from the courtroom.
Estrich's mother asked the suspects, "Was it worth it?"
"My son is not here because of you," she told the men.
She said to Cullins, "She didn't want you anymore. She was with my son."
Mark replied to the grieving mother saying "I didn't have nothing to do with it."
"You're here, so you had something to with it," Estrich chided.
NEIGHBOR REACTION
Our crew at the apartment compex spoke with one neighbor who said she heard the first shots being fired.
Camilla Johnson told us, "I was getting up to use the bathroom and heard about three to four gunshots. So i jumped back into the bed and covered my head up." Johnson continued,"It scared me so bad I just panicked for a moment. I just jumped back in bed and cover my head up because it sounded like it was really close."
