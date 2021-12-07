COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A bond hearing has been set for Alex Murdaugh for Friday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. in Columbia.
Murdaugh faces 27 charges and was indicted by the South Carolina State Grand Jury Nov. 18.
The hearing will happen virtually as it’s been common for State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee to do so and usual practice throughout the pandemic.
The 27 charges including breach of trust, money laundering and forgery. He’s accused of trying to defraud victims out of $4.8 million.
