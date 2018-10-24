UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - A fire that started inside an Upstate textile company Wednesday evening was quickly handled according to fire officials.
According to Bonham fire chief Scott Austin, they responded to the Standard Textile factory around 5:50 p.m. after a machine's exhaust vent caught fire. We're told the exhaust vent goes through the roof of the factory.
Austin says they were able to put out the fire within 3 minutes and that nobody was injured.
All employees were evacuated prior to fire crews' arrival.
