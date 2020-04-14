CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Bojangles’ announced Tuesday that their restaurants will begin giving away any size of Legendary Iced Tea to healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement for free as a way to thank them for working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The offer will be valid through National Iced Tea Day on June 10.
Healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement will just need to show their credentials to receive the deal at any participating Bojangles’ restaurant.
“This is just one sweet way we can thank those on the frontlines of the current crisis,” said Ken Reynolds, Director of Corporate and Community Affairs for Bojangles’ in a news release. “We hope our signature legendary iced tea will bring a little joy to their days and provide a well-deserved, refreshing break from their tireless commitment to the health of our communities.”
