GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bons Secours St. Francis - Greenville leaders and community partners held a groundbreaking ceremony on the new medical campus in Simpsonville.
According to Bons Secours officials, the new two-story, 41,450 square foot facility will be located be located along Interstate 385 in Simpsonville and will house a retail pharmacy, an x-ray, an ultrasound, as well as clinical office space.
“Greenville County is growing at a rapid pace. This expansion will help us meet the growing demand for outpatient services,” said Dr. Marcus Blackstone, Chief Clinical Officer, Bon Secours St. Francis in a news release. “The location of this new facility also provides easier, more convenient access to care for those living in the southern part of the county."
The following outpatient health care services will be available at the new facility, bringing additional health care services closer to the patients who need them:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Orthopedics
- Phlebotomy
- OB/GYN
- Primary Care/Behavioral Health
- Cardiology
Officials said construction on the project is expected to be complete in early 2022.
