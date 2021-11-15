GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours St. Francis Health System is holding a grand opening ceremony to debut its new emergency department (ED).
The project, which is partly new construction and partly renovation, relocates the ED to a new area of the hospital and increases the unit's space by five, according to the health system.
The space features 42 private rooms and is "specifically designed to provide the most efficient and personalized emergency care for all types of patients," officials said.
The grand opening will take place at St. Francis Downtown, Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.
