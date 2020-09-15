Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo is announcing their signature Halloween event, Boo in the Zoo, will return this year, but with limited capacity.
Zoo officials say the family-friendly event will take place on select days from October 15 - November 1 and will be modified with enhanced health and safety measures including limited capacity and date-specific, timed entries.
The event will feature 15 trick-or-treat stations in Halloween themed areas including, Dragon Alley, a princess castle and an extinct species graveyard.
- Boo in the Zoo will take place October 15-18, 22-25, 29-31 and November 1.
- Event hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Admission is $9 for members trick-or-treating, free for members not trick-or-treating
- $12 for non-members trick-or-treating and $10 for non- members not trick-or-treating.
Tickets purchased online are the best way to guarantee admission. To reserve tickets to the event, click here.
