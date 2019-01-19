(FOX Carolina) -- Boo, the 12-year-old Internet sensation with millions of fans, has died, People magazine reports.
On Friday, the Pomeranian’s owner announced the death on Facebook, writing, “With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning … Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort.”
Boo became one of the most beloved animals on Facebook, amassing over 16 million followers.
Sadly, Boo suffered from heart issues, according to the statement from his owners, who also had a dog named Buddy, People magazine says.
