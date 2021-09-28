BOONE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Boone police say they are aware of a Facebook post that claims that Brian Laundrie, fiancée of the late Gabby Petitio, has been seen in the area.
The post was made in the "Girls Who Hike-SC" Facebook group.
Police say there have not been any confirmed sightings of Laundrie in the area and all of the phone calls they have received about him have been in reference to the Facebook post.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Attorney for Gabby Petito's family skeptical that fiancé Brian Laundrie's family will help FBI search
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.