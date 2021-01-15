WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While an Upstate high school band has its instruments home safe and sound following the theft of their trailer, their booster club is now raising funds to get the trailer back to tip-top shape.
We previously reported that the Walhalla High School band's trailer had been stolen, filled with instruments and equipment totaling more than $40,000. Eventually, the trailer was recovered along with the instruments inside. Deputies say they arrested Jason Bradley Pierce, charging him with the crime along with the theft of two other trailers.
The Pride of Walhalla Booster Club says the trailer sustained damage, chiefly both fenders being ripped off, black spray paint used to cover the logos on the sides, and the cutting of the locking mechanism. According to the club, the estimated cost for the repairs will exceed the annual budget, prompting the outreach to the community for help.
If you want to contribute, you can visit any branch of the Community First Bank and drop off a donation for the Pride of Walhalla Trailer Fund. Make checks payable to The Pride of Walhalla with "The Pride of Walhalla Trailer Fund" on the memo line. You can also mail a donation to:
The Pride of walhalla
P.O. Box 331
West Union, S.C. 29696
The booster club is also looking for a body shop willing to help with repair work.
