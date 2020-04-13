SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) Several Upstate communities are in recovery mode after severe weather ripped through the area, causing significant damage to businesses, homes and power lines.
BorgWarner released a statement Monday morning, saying that their Seneca facility was among those buildings hit by the overnight tornado, sadly resulting in the death of one of their onsite contractors.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a contractor that worked on our site and extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to his family," the company said. "We are grateful to the local authorities in Seneca who responded quickly and are working with us to ensure that what remains of the building has been secured. The safety of our employees and the community is our number one priority, and our thoughts are with all of those impacted by the tornado."
They say four other employees were onsite as well, and have been reported safe with minimal injuries.
Oconee County officials have reported at least one death in the Seneca area. However, it has not yet been confirmed if that is the same death BorgWarner is reporting.
