TRAVELERS REST, SC (Fox Carolina)-Sisters Sarah and Denisee Fox from Travelers Rest were born with retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic eye disease that causes loss of vision. "I was born legally blind. I had some sight, but it was limited. Other people can see birds in a tree or see stars at night. I don't know what that looks like. I could only see up close, or just a little way from me. Fast forward to 40, I lost it," Sarah Fox says. Her older sister Denisee says, "I've seen like this since I was born. I have 20/200 in one eye, 20/400 in the other eye. The glasses bring my other eye up to 20/200." When Denisee was in her late 30's, she had surgery to remove cataracts and had lens implants added to both eyes, which helped her not lose her vision totally.
Born in Lenoir, North Carolina, to parents with 20/20 vision, Sarah and Denisee were two of three daughters with the disease. "Our parents didn't raise us blind. Our parents raised us that where there's a will there's a way," says Sarah. "You're going to make some mistakes, there's stuff you're not going to see, but they raised us to overcome that as best possible and go on and just be. Just do." Sadly, the sister's eldest sibling passed away in 2011, but the remaining two have lived together and taken on each day at a time despite obstacles they've encountered. "I have been through a hip replacement and a knee replacement, and while I was recuperating from both of them, she was the greatest caregiver I could have ever had," says Denisee in describing younger sister Sarah. "She waited on me, she was never a complainer, and she helped me in every way she could, and then as I gradually got better, I started back helping her." "She's always been my best friend. She's nine years older than I am. She's my second mother. She's my partner in crime, she's my confidant," says Sarah.
The two enjoy things most people enjoy on a daily basis. "I love cooking, I love to go in the kitchen and create something and then give it to my sister and say taste this, see if it's good," Sarah says. Cooking isn't the only talent they have. Both sisters have been playing multiple instruments by ear since they were little. "I've been playing drums ever since I was 13," Sarah says. "I picked up rhythm guitar when I was like 28 years old. Music is something that you don't have to compete with people on. A lot of times when you're blind, you feel you're constantly competing with sighted people, and they always end up winning because they can see. Music you don't compete. You either know it or you don't know it." Playing music together is something the two enjoy, especially on Sundays while performing for church services they hold in their home for neighbors and friends. "I just play rhythm and bass. I can't play drums, unfortunately," Denisee says. "It's a lot of fun. We ended up jamming when we get enough people to play everything."
Sarah admits one of her addictions is Facebook, and she loves the voiceover option for sight-challenged users. iPhone apps like Be My Eyes and Digit-Eyes help the two do things others may take for granted, like finding out if their clothes match, counting money, or reading the instructions on a food package. On days they don't feel like cooking, the sisters utilize food delivery apps like Grub Hub or Uber Eats.
When asked what sighted people should not do around sight-challenged individuals, Sarah is quick to answer. "If they've just told you they're blind, don't ask 'Can you see me'? Obviously not," she says before adding "you don't say 'The chair is over there.' Over there to a blind person is a foreign language." When asked if she thought blindness was a handicap, Sarah says, "I don't feel handicapped. I feel more or less frustrated that I can't do some of the things that I used to, but never through my life have I felt handicapped."
"I'm always wanting to learn more. Life is a challenge, whatever you do," Denisee says. "Look around and see how you are blessed. When you start seeing that, you think well good grief, the situation I'm in isn't as bad as I thought it was."
