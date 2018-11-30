Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Bosch announced they were expanding their operations in Anderson County by investing an additional $45 million.
Located on Highway 81 in Anderson, SC, the companies Anderson County expansion will include new manufacturing capabilities to support the portfolio of it s Mobility Solutions business in North America.
Bosch says they will be purchasing an adjacent property previously occupied by a Bosch joint venture.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this product. Anderson County was also awarded a $100,000 Set Aside grant to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.
Bosch in North America President Mike Mansuetti had this to say:
"We have a rich history in South Carolina, and this expansion helps us to further serve our North American customers from the strong base we've built in the state. We are very proud of another milestone in our relationship with Anderson County and the state of South Carolina."
Governor Henry McMaster added:
"I'm proud to congratulate Bosch on yet another expansion in South Carolina. Having operated in our state for decades, this is a company that has played an integral role in the growth of South Carolina's economy. I look forward to seeing this partnership continue to flourish in the years ahead."
Those interested in joining the Bosch team should go here for more information.
