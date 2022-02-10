LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 15 rebounds, including a key free throw and board late that helped top-ranked South Carolina get past Kentucky 59-50 for its 10th consecutive victory.
The Gamecocks led by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Wildcats fought back to within 55-48 with 1:25 remaining after Rhyne Howard’s three-point play
A review of a loose ball gave Kentucky possession, but Howard missed a jumper.
Boston added a free throw with 53 seconds left, then grabbed a late rebound that helped the Gamecocks run out of the clock.
