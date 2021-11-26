COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 12 points and No. 1 South Carolina pulled away for a 79-38 victory over Elon. South Carolina had a 16-point lead trimmed to 33-27 early in the third quarter. But the Gamecocks responded with a 16-0 run to put away the Phoenix and improve to 7-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Ariana Nance led Elon with 13 points, matching her career high. South Carolina finished with a season-high 13 blocks from eight different players.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.