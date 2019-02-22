HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers are urged to find alternate routes Friday evening if they originally planned on taking I-40 through Haywood County.
NCDPS reports that part of the interstate at mile marker 7.7, close to Exit 7 to Cold Springs Creek Road, is shut down in both directions.
Expected impact to traffic is high, and drivers are advised to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement if they're already there.
NCDOT later confirmed the interstate is shut down due to a rock slide, and suggested alternate routes for those needing to drive overnight.
UPDATE: Both directions of I-40 are closed due to a rockslide at MM 7.5. Eastbound lanes are closed at MM 7, the Harmon Den exit. Westbound lanes closed at MM 20 in Waynesville. Detour: Combination of I-40, I-81, I-26 through Johnson City and Asheville.— NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) February 23, 2019
