HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers are urged to find alternate routes Friday evening if they originally planned on taking I-40 through Haywood County.

NCDPS reports that part of the interstate at mile marker 7.7, close to Exit 7 to Cold Springs Creek Road, is shut down in both directions.

Expected impact to traffic is high, and drivers are advised to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement if they're already there.

NCDOT later confirmed the interstate is shut down due to a rock slide, and suggested alternate routes for those needing to drive overnight.

