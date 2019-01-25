GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT said both directions of I-385 will be detoured at the I-85 interchange this weekend while construction crews install new bridge girders.
Officials said both sides of I-385 will closed at the interchange and traffic will be detoured via I-85 overnight on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The bridge girders are for a new connector ramp from I-85 South to I-385 South.
I-385 N detour:
- Traffic on I-385 N will be detoured at Exit 36A to I-85 N; traffic will then be turned around at Exit 56 (Highway 14), and then directed back to I-385 N at Exit 51C.
I-385 S detour:
- Traffic on I-385 S will be detoured at Exit 36B to I-85 South, then turned around at Exit 48A (Laurens Road) to I-85 N, and then directed back to I-385 S at Exit 51B.
The detours will be in effect during the following times:
- Friday, January 25, 9 p.m. to Saturday, January 26, 7 a.m.
- Saturday, January 26, 11:30 p.m.to Sunday, January 27, 9:30 a.m.
- Sunday, January 27, 9 p.m. to Monday, January 28, 5 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.