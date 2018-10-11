I-85 South backup

Jackknifed tractor trailer on I-85 South near Exit 70 (October 11, 2018/ FOX Carolina)

A crash involving a jackknifed tractor trailer was causing a backup along I-85 South near Exit 70, near the I-26 interchange Thursday morning.

Fire trucks were blocking one lane as of 7 a.m.

By 7:30 a.m. our crew at the scene said both lanes had reopened.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

