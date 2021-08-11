GENERIC- Car crash

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- McDowell County Emergency Management announced that parts of I-40 are closed near Old Fort Mountain due to a serious crash. 

Officials say that two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are still open. 

According to a tweet from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident occurred near the 69 mile marker.

Drivers are asked to avoid driving through the area and to expect delays, according to a release from McDowell County Emergency Management.

