MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- McDowell County Emergency Management announced that parts of I-40 are closed near Old Fort Mountain due to a serious crash.
Officials say that two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are still open.
According to a tweet from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident occurred near the 69 mile marker.
https://t.co/4CvG8MpoFz, I-40, Both, MM 69, Near Old Fort, Vehicle Crash, Lanes Closed, at 8/11 11:16 AM— NCDOT Asheville Area (@NCDOT_Asheville) August 11, 2021
Drivers are asked to avoid driving through the area and to expect delays, according to a release from McDowell County Emergency Management.
