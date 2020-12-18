COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Education Lottery said Friday that lottery players will have a chance at two jackpots over $300 million on Friday and Saturday nights.
On Friday, Mega Millions® draws for $310 million. The jackpot has a $238 million cash value.
The drawing is at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and must be purchased by 10 p.m. Odds of hitting the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.
The Powerball® Jackpot on Saturday night is drawing for $304 million, with a cash value of $236 million.
Tickets for Saturday’s Powerball® drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2. Odds of hitting that jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.
Watch both drawings on FOX Carolina.
MORE NEWS - City: Families should get tested after Fountain Inn “Sensory Santa” event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.