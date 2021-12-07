The lawsuit states that in 2019, Alex Murdaugh's son, 19-year-old Paul Murdaugh, was allegedly operating a boat under the influence of alcohol when he crashed. Multiple people were injured, and 19-year-old Mallory Beach was killed in the crash. Beach’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook, filed the lawsuit Thursday.
According to the lawsuit, Alex Murdaugh owned the boat involved in the crash and let his son use it that day. The lawsuit argued that Alex Murdaugh knew his son had a tendency to drink and operate the boat recklessly but allowed him to use it anyway. Alex Murdaugh also allegedly knew that his son used his brother's ID to buy alcohol, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also argued that the convenience store that sold Paul Murdaugh alcohol is partially responsible for the crash. The lawsuit claims that the store's employee should not have sold Paul Murdaugh alcohol because he used his brother's ID and his mother's payment card during the transaction.
Paul Murdaugh was indicted in 2019 for boating under the influence in the deadly crash. Paul pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial when he was killed in June 2021. He was found shot to death along with his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, at the family’s home on Moselle Road in Colleton County.
A jury trial has been requested in the lawsuit filed by Anthony Cook.
You can read the full lawsuit down below.
(0) comments
