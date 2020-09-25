GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina): Prisma Health Children's Hospital has announced that it, in partnership with The Bradshaw Institute, is launching a diaper bank.
According to a press release from Prisma Health, the diaper bank is intended to ensure that every child in the community has enough diapers to remain clean, dry and healthy. The diaper bank will begin providing resources to the community starting in January 2021 and will be one of six National Diaper Bank members in South Carolina.
RE/MAX RESULTS agents are serving as the event's inaugural partner and have kicked off the initiative by donating over 10,000 diapers during the month of August.
William Bradshaw said in the news release that he knows that diapers are essential to the well-being of children in the community.
"They are expensive, and we want to help ease that burden for families. We are so grateful for community partners like RE/MAX RESULTS, and we hope to continue to grow this program for years to come."
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three families report a need for diapers, and 57 percent of parents reported that they missed an average of four days of school or work as many childcare facilities require parents to provide diapers.
Medical director of the Bradshaw Institute Dr. Kerry Sease says in the news release that she understands the beneficial impacts of having an adequate amount of diapers.
"The need is great in our community...and without these resources, families do not have enough supplies to take care of their children."
Rebecca Kasper of RE/MAX RESULTS said in the release that RE/MAX is honored to be part of the initiative.
"Our agents believe in giving back, not only with their commission donations, but in any way they can to support our local Children's Hospital."
To donate to the Bradshaw Institute's diaper bank, text "CMNdiaper" to 41444 or email giving@prismahealth.org.
