GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced Tuesday that Brantley Gilbert’s concert, which was initially scheduled for April 16, 2020, has been rescheduled to November 20, 2021.
All tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored for the rescheduled date, the arena said.
