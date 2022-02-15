Braves become first MLB team to join the 'metaverse'

ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Soon you may be able to take a stroll in Truist Park without ever leaving home.

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday they are partnering with Major League Baseball and Surreal Events to create "Digital Truist Park"-- a photo-realistic twin of the Braves home field in the metaverse.

Digital Truist Park will be powered by Unreal Engine, the same game engine used by video games like Fortnite and Gears of War.

The team said fans will be able to experience the park in an immersive, multiplayer environment streamed directly from their browsers.

