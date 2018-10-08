In the fourth match-up of the National League division series, the Atlanta Braves faced off once again with the LA Dodgers on Monday.
The previous game three ending with Freddie Freeman giving the Braves the lead with moonshot home run in the bottom of the sixth. Braves fans felt brief hope for their teams' advancement.
Game four began with the Dodgers leading 2-1, and the division title in reach, Dodger fans braced themselves for the title.
Manny Machado of the LA Dodgers hit a homerun in the top of the seventh inning stretch, breaking it open in a 3-run shot.
Afterward, Braves' all star Freddie Freeman strikes out in the bottom of the ninth inning. The final score resulting in 6 to 2.
These defining moments finish off the "Baby Braves", and LA Dodgers advance in the National League Championship for the third year in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.