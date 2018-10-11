Atlanta Braves have had to recover the past few years from three consecutive 90-loss seasons. The team is now successfully rebuilding and even won the National League East this year, before losing to the Dodgers for the division title. The Braves had not made it that far since the year 2013.
Brian Snitker is the general manager for the Atlanta based team, and is responsible for restoring the franchise. Snitker's attitude and relationship with the team has made him a prime candidate for the honor of MLB Manager of the Year Award in 2018.
Baseball legend Hank Aaron hired Snitker in 1981, which started his career with the franchise. Snitker has been with the Atlanta franchise for over four decades, and October marks the second anniversary of him becoming manager. Snitker's contract soon runs out, and is undoubtedly expected for renewal.
Newly appointed General Manager of the Braves, and former Dodgers' Vice President of Player Development, Alex Anthopoulos will announce the 2019 staff in the next coming week.
"I know I'd like to come back. I've enjoyed it. I like that group in there. I like being around them. That group in there is awesome. So I could do a few more years." Snitker remarked.
Brian Snitker has been successfully leading one of the youngest teams in the major leagues. Not only do his players admire him, but he has a positive relationship with the new GM Anthopoulos.
The coaching staff, including Snitker, was assembled before the arrival of the new GM and in most cases new managers will renew their current staff, instead of bringing in a wild card.
The Atlanta based team has not seen the World Series playoffs since 1995, just two years before their new star, baby-faced, left fielder Ronald Acuña Jr was born. If anyone can build a potential world series team from the ground up, it is Manager of the Year candidate Brian Snitker.
