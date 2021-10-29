ATLANTA (AP) — Braves starter Ian Anderson and a pair of relievers have combined on a no-hitter through seven innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Anderson went the first five innings. The 23-year-old rookie had thrown 76 pitches when he was pulled by manager Brian Snitker. A.J. Minter worked the sixth and Luke Jackson pitched the seventh, protecting Atlanta’s 1-0 lead Friday night at Truist Park. Jose Altuve and the Houston batters haven’t come close to a hit. There has been just one no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. There were a record nine no-hitters in the regular season.
