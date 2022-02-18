CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Braves fans, you have a chance to snap a picture with the 2021 World Champions trophy!
The Atlanta Braves are taking the trophy on tour to 151 stops across the southeast.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, the trophy will be at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson for the Clemson vs. University of Hartford baseball game.
Photo opportunities with the championship trophy will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A ticket to the college baseball game is required.
