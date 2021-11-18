Brazil Amazon

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019 file photo, highway BR-163 stretches between the Tapajos National Forest, left, and a soy field in Belterra, Para state, Brazil. The number of deforestation alerts in the Brazilian Amazon rose for the second straight month in October 2021, compared to 2020, ending a streak of encouraging data at a moment when the government has promised to curb illegal logging. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

 Leo Correa

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The area deforested in Brazil’s Amazon region reached a 15-year record after a 22% increase from the prior year, according to official data published Thursday. The Brazilian Amazon lost 13,235 square kilometers of rainforest in the 12-month reference period from Aug. 2020 to July 2021. That’s the most since 2006. The 15-year high flies in the face of Bolsonaro government’s recent attempts to shore up its environmental credibility, making overtures to the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and moving forward its commitment to end illegal deforestation at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow this month.

