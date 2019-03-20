GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said injuries were reported Wednesday in a crash involving an overturned bread truck on Woodside Avenue.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near Smythe Street.
A viewer shared a photo showing an overturned Nature’s Own box truck and at least one other sedan with damage to the front end.
Troopers have not released any other crash details.
The coroner’s office said they were not responding.
MORE NEWS - Woman sues Olive Garden, claims a stuffed mushroom burned her throat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.