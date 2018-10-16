Campobello, SC (Fox Carolina/October 16. 2018) -
Former Campobello Mayor Ray Copeland has passed away today, at the age of 95. Ray Copeland served on the Town Council for about 20 years prior to be elected as Mayor. Copeland held this honor and position for 12 years. Prior to that Mayor Copeland served our nation in the US Navy.
Copeland Town Hall remarks that Mayor Copeland was a man dedicated to service, friends and family, and in his decades of serving he always had the best interest of the town and its residents.
Services will be held Thursday, October 18th at First Baptist Church of Campobello. At 10 am the family will receive friends and the funeral service will take place following, at 11 am.
