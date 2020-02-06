GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools released this statement on the severe weather just before 11 a.m. Thursday:
Greenville County Schools Inclement Conditions Evaluations (ICE) team is on alert. District leaders are working closely with Emergency Management, monitoring road conditions and wind speeds, and tracking all active weather alerts.
All schools have weather radios. Students are safe inside school buildings. Principals are alerting district officials to any flooding on school property or surrounding roadways.
Because of tornado warnings students will not be travelling from their home high schools to Career Centers or the Fine Arts Center. Any school within tornado warning zones will follow emergency procedure and shelter students and staff.
We will continue to monitor conditions as dismissal time draws near and will re-route any buses scheduled to drive through flooded areas. If conditions are unsafe at the time of scheduled dismissal, students will be held in the building to ensure their safety.
Bus drivers are trained to never drive through flood waters and have radios to stay in communication with our transportation centers.
The most unsafe thing we could do right now, in the midst of tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings, is to dismiss schools. Any parents who believes it safe to drive to the school and pick up their child has the right to do so.
Latest Forecast: Tornado Warnings for Anderson, Greenville, Laurtens, Spartanburg & Cherokee counties, Severe weather possible area-wide
