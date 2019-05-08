GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Breakout Games said Wednesday plans for the second-annual treasure hunt, in which $2,000 in cash would be hidden around Greenville, are canceled due to "complications."
In late April, Breakout once again announced plans to hide $100 bills around the city and offer clues on where to find them every 30 minutes on the evening of May 23.
Hundreds of people have already signed up for the 2019 event.
Below is the statement emailed from Breakout about the cancellation:
Greenville,
Last year, our Breakout Games Treasure Hunt in Downtown Greenville was a huge success and set a record for participation throughout the summer of 2018. Our team had a blast and is grateful for the support of your community!
Unfortunately, we've run into some complications that will prevent us from being able to have our national treasure hunt in Greenville this year. While we won't be able to come back for a second Breakout Treasure Hunt, we love the City of Greenville and fully support all efforts to protect and preserve its public spaces.
Breakout Games is incredibly thankful to have the opportunity to connect locals through problem-solving fun and we look forward to continuing to escape ordinary with you.
Click here or text GREENVILLEHUNT to 31996 for more details.
PREVIOUSLY - Treasure hunters gathering in Greenville to find hidden cash prizes
