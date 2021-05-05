GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has seen an increase in the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases. However, state health officials say it’s still rare for someone to receive a positive Covid diagnosis after getting vaccinated.
Unfortunately, one Greenville man is part of the breakthrough case numbers.
Jeremy Krober was fully vaccinated back in February, he received both doses of the Pfizer BioNT shot.
Because of his job, he’s mandated to get tested weekly. Now, he’s wondering where he came in contact with the virus.
“We had been very cautious, we wear one mask or two masks, and we’ve avoided large gatherings,” said Krober.
We were told by DHEC officials Wednesday afternoon that 258 breakthrough cases have been reported in the state, six have died.
We spoke with an infectious disease physician about these findings.
“95 percent protection is incredible but it’s not 100 percent,” said Dr. Helmut Albrecht
We asked him is there was a variant health officials have noticed to be more prevalent among breakthrough cases.
“DHEC is working on a report for this but we’ve seen California variants as the one that worries us the most,” Dr. Albrecht said.
