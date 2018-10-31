(FOX CAROLINA) It's the last day of October, which means breast cancer awareness month is ending. Of course, the need for information and discussion doesn't stop today.
And people all over are working tirelessly to spread the word, including someone you'll recognize from our station. Fox Carolina Reporter Jennifer Phillips knows there are real stories behind the statistics.
And one of them, is her best friend, Lola Brown. “I never really understood what friendship was what sisterhood was until I met Lola,” Jenn tells us.
So when Lola shared the news that she had breast cancer at 28 years old, Jenn was devastated. Her friend had discovered a lump in her breast during a self-examination in the shower. It would be Lola’s call to others, be aware of your own health.
“After the diagnosis because she was such a fighter, she said, I’m not going to just sit here and let cancer take over my life. Even though I have cancer I want to do something, I want to educate young women to let them know you too can be diagnosed with breast cancer.”
Lola fought two rounds of breast cancer over ten years. Then, at age 38, a third round of cancer came back.
Jenn told us, it was terrible news. “The last time was just too much, it spread throughout her body her liver her bones.”
Her death was a blow to those closest to her. Jenn tells me, they couldn't let Lola’s legacy fade. “She was so amazing that we just didn't want to bury her, I know people say that all the time, but it was so true with her. She could do anything. She was beautiful, obviously, look at her, she was beautiful, athletic and smart, her faith was so strong, she was a wonderful friend.”
FOX Carolina's Jennifer Phillips formed the Lola Brown Foundation in her memory and received a grant from DHEC. Jenn explained what they do. “Now with the grant we go to churches, community centers, youth groups throughout the state and we host these workshops to let young women know the importance of self breast exams because that's how Lola found her lump.”
Henry Well Is the Executive Director of The SC Cancer Alliance. he says organizations like the Lola Brown Foundation play a key role in the state, especially when it comes to reaching younger women and those in more rural areas.
“What we want to do is get the women and men calling us up and saying we want the screening. We want to increase the demand because right now we're not doing a good job of people coming in and getting a screening.”
That battle for greater awareness is one Jenn knows is worth fighting for, especially since someone special is watching.
“I know that she would be proud of the work that we continued, because this is what she started.”
The 20-year cancer report was released just a few days ago from the SC Cancer Alliance. You can find a link to it here.
