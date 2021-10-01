UPSTATE, SC (FOX Carolina) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
There are plenty of events going on all around the country.
We talked to survivors in the Upstate about why these events are important.
If you want to get involved, here is a list of some events going on in Upstate area:
Greenville
• October 2: For Laura With Love - 7 a.m., Cancer Survivors Park
• October 2: Susan G. Komen Walk - 9 a.m.
• October 24: Making Strides Greenville Walk
• October 17: 2nd Annual Bourbon for Boobs Fundraiser - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Neat Bourbon Bar on Main Street
• October 23: 2nd Annual Sweating for Sammie Workout and Lunch - 10 a.m. - Noon, B3 Strength & Performance + Tropical Grille food
Henderson, NC
• October 1: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Patrol Car Ceremony - 10 a.m. at the Sheriff's Office
Fountain Inn
• October 9: Pynkalicious Breast Cancer Awareness 4K Walk - 9 a.m., Younts Center (Mammograms by appointment)
Ware Shoals
• October 3: ZTA Miss White Violet 202 Breast Cancer Awareness Pageant - Larry Traynham Center
You can also donate, wear pink, and talk to your doctor about your risks and preventative measures.
