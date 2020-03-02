BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) – Transylvania County Health Department officials are working to identify students at Brevard Acadamy and notify their parents after the school said a kindergartner was diagnosed with pertussis (whooping cough).
The school made the announcement in its Sunday Message, posted on the Brevard Academy website.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, pertussis is a vaccine-preventable, highly contagious respiratory disease caused by bacteria. It is spread person to person, primarily through coughing and sneezing.
“Your local County Health Department is working with your child’s school to identify students who may have been exposed to this student,” the letter stated in part. “If your child is identified as having close contact with this student, you will be notified with a separate letter.”
The school added that “the best defense against illness is to encourage good handwashing habits. We will continue to work with the Transylvania County Health Department to keep families informed and our children safe.”
Click here to read more about pertussis from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
