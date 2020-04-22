BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina based company, SylvanSport is shifting away from every day manufacturing and instead creating PPE.
The company says it's already being used by law enforcement and health care workers in their community.
Tuesday we went the Brevard business to see how the process started for the outdoors company.
"Normally here at SylvanSport we make the Go camping trailer, we've done that since 2004," Tom Dempsey, CEO said.
In March, the company geared up to travel to one of the biggest showcases for outdoor retail, everything from tents to swag. Unfortunately, unwelcomed virus stole the show, the coronavirus.
"We decided to pull the plug on the show last minute due to COVID," Dempsey said.
Less than 24 hours later, they turned that disappointment into ingenuity, coming back together to create PPE.
The company is now shelling out thousands of N-95 masks, manufacturing face shields, glass counter top barriers to keep office workers safe, even a foot operated door opener.
"At first we thought it would be pretty simple, we’re pretty good designers and engineers, and manufacturing experts, but truthfully what it’s turned into is starting an entirely new company and doing it all in two to three weeks time."
All of the boxes filled with the equipment will stay local, going directly to those along the front lines in the Carolinas.
"The last two weeks have been an unbelievable range of emotions from exhaustion to elation from being able to help," Dempsey said.
Dempsey added the company may continue to make PPE even after this pandemic settles down.
