BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - Brevard College announced that this week's classes will be all virtual and a decision on whether or not to continue with online classes will be made by Friday.
The college made the announcement on Oct. 10 on its website.
Officials said the decision was made after the third positive test for COVID-19 within one athletic team.
The college is also taking these precautions for the entire campus:
- Quarantine the athletic team that has members with positive tests.
- Test every member of the team next week.
- “Grab and Go” dining will be the only option for all students next week.
- Residential visitation is suspended for all students. Students will only be permitted to visit students living within their residence hall.
MORE NEWS - Presbyterian College goes virtual for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.