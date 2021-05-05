BREVARD, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Brevard College announced that it will require all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated by the opening of the fall semester, pending FDA approval of the vaccine.
President David Joyce says in a statement on their website that faculty, staff, new and returning students (including commuters) will need to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated by August 15.
Joyce says this in a statement on the college's website:
"Going forward, our mission is to continue to deliver an “experiential liberal arts education that encourages personal growth and inspires artistic, intellectual, and social action.” To do so, we must be person-to-person, actively engaged, and creatively reflective with one another to achieve the educational outcomes inherent in our mission statement and to maintain the communal spirit at the heart of our educational community. The best way we can deliver on the BC promise and keep our campus and community safe is to require that everyone be vaccinated against COVID-19."
More information, including a vaccine verification/registration form will be provided soon. Anyone with questions about Covid-19 vaccines or this new requirement for faculty, staff, and students should email, covid19@brevard.edu.
In the U.S., the provisions of the 2005 Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act and a February 2020 declaration by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) mean that pharmaceutical companies cannot be held liable for injuries or deaths caused by the Covid-19 injections. However, other companies, institutions, and individuals can be held liable.
Is the school willing to accept this liability in writing?
