ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A Brevard man was sentenced to prison on Thursday on charges of producing child pornography by District Judge Martin Reidinger, according to a release by the Western District of North Carolina U.S. Attorney's office.
50-year-old Keith Eric Saunders was sentenced to 19 years in prison on those charges, according to Western District U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray.
According to a release from Murray's office, Saunders was also ordered serve a lifetime supervised release and to register as a sex offender once he is out of prison.
The release says that Saunders met the victim when she was 15 years old at some point between December 2017 and January 2018. Saunders told the victim that he was a model scout and photographer for a fake modelling agency in New Jersey.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Saunders took sexually explicit images of the victim during a February 2018 encounter that also led to Saunders having a force sexual encounter with the victim.
Saunders pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography in October of 2019 and is currently being held in federal custody but will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation, according to the release.
